Singer Lily Allen Questioned Her Sexuality After sleeping with Escorts

Singer Lily Allen has admitted that she questioned her own sexuality, after hiring escorts during a tumultuous period of her marriage to now former husband Sam Cooper.In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Allen said: "I had this little voice in my head saying 'maybe'. The not-masturbating and not having the connection with anyone...maybe I was looking in the wrong places.""But I didn't feel attracted to women. I was just on a mission to find out what was going to wake something up in me, so I was trying everything out."Even though the couple had already ended their marriage in 2016, and Allen was dating artiste Meridian Dan, she thought Cooper was being "cagey" about his own dating life, reports dailymail.co.uk."It was a build-up of everything and that was the straw that broke the camel's back. When I feel that the people I trust most have betrayed that, my whole world falls out from underneath me. (The staff) had me pinned down on the floor. Dan said six nurses tackled me to the floor and they had the needle out and were about to knock me out and sedate me. Once the needle goes in, you're sectioned. (Dan) had to really fight with them not to do it."Allen has also shared her story in her autobiography titled My Thoughts Exactly.