Singer Lily Allen Says She Paid for Sex with Female Escorts
Lily Allen had earlier spoken about her family life, following her divorce from Cooper this year. The pair, who got married in 2011, share custody of daughters Ethel, six, and five-year-old Marnie.
(Image: Warner Music)
Singer Lily Allen has revealed that she paid for sex with female escorts on tour following her split from husband Sam Cooper. The 33-year-old has made the revelation after sections from her book were leaked to the press.
She explained that she slept with the women while she was on her 'Sheezus' tour following the album's release in 2014, reports mirror.co.uk.
Taking to Instagram, she revealed: "So, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly' (out on September 20) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore."
Making the revelation, she shared a screenshot of an email from someone warning her about the leak.
Allen had earlier spoken about her family life, following her divorce from Cooper this year. The pair, who got married in 2011, share custody of daughters Ethel, six, and five-year-old Marnie.
(With IANS inputs)
Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore. The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’ ! #LINKINBIO
