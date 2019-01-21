English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Lionel Richie's Son Detained for Making Bomb Threat at London Airport
Model Miles Brockman Richie reportedly threatened to detonate a bomb which he claimed he had in his bag when he was not allowed to get on a plane at the Heathrow airport.
Singer Lionel Richie's son, Miles Brockman Richie, also known as Miles Richie, was detained in London for a bomb hoax. The 24-year-old model made a bomb threat during an altercation with officials at London's Heathrow Airport on January 19.
According to tmz.com, it all went down when Miles was trying to get on a flight but was not allowed to for an unspecified reason. He then reportedly became angry and threatened to detonate a bomb which he claimed he had in his bag if he was not allowed to get on the plane.
When security showed up, Miles allegedly punched one of the guards. Police then arrived, detained him and issued him a caution on site. A caution is a formal warning given to someone who has admitted they are guilty of a minor crime.
When a caution is issued, the person who receives it is not booked or charged with a crime. They also don't need to appear in court. However, the caution goes on their permanent criminal record. It is a way to keep low-level crimes out of court.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the incident to tmz.com without naming the person who made the fake bomb threat.
"On Saturday, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5," the spokesperson said.
Miles accepted the caution from police and has since been released. It is unclear if he was eventually let on the plane he originally intended to board or if he had to book another flight.
Lionel Richie has not released a statement regarding his son.
