English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Singer Lucky Ali's Cryptic Tweet About Chemotherapy Leaves Fans Shocked; See His Post Here
Lucky Ali last sang for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Tamasha'.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Lucky Ali
Singer Lucky Ali, best known for his tracks O Sanam, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Hairat and Safarnama among others, on Thursday, posted a cryptic message about chemotherapy on his Twitter that has left us shocked.
"Dear Chemo therapy you should not be an option..ever...," a tweet from an unverified account of Lucky Ali, read. Chemotherapy is a widely used treatment for many different disorders including, but not limited to cancers.
Ali last sang for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha. Titled Safarnama, the track is a soothing travel song and explores the beautiful locales of Paris. Music maestro AR Rahman composed the music of the song, while Irshad Kamil penned its lyrics.
Though it's not yet confirmed whether the singer was hinting at his health or writing down some random thought, we hope he is doing well. Earlier, Sonali Bendre had announced via social media that she's been undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York.
Also Watch
"Dear Chemo therapy you should not be an option..ever...," a tweet from an unverified account of Lucky Ali, read. Chemotherapy is a widely used treatment for many different disorders including, but not limited to cancers.
Dear Chemo therapy you should not be an option..ever...— luckyali (@luckyali) July 19, 2018
Ali last sang for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha. Titled Safarnama, the track is a soothing travel song and explores the beautiful locales of Paris. Music maestro AR Rahman composed the music of the song, while Irshad Kamil penned its lyrics.
Though it's not yet confirmed whether the singer was hinting at his health or writing down some random thought, we hope he is doing well. Earlier, Sonali Bendre had announced via social media that she's been undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- La Liga Boss Convinced Ronaldo Move to Juventus Due to Spanish Tax Laws
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video