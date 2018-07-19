GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Singer Lucky Ali's Cryptic Tweet About Chemotherapy Leaves Fans Shocked; See His Post Here

Lucky Ali last sang for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Tamasha'.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Lucky Ali
Singer Lucky Ali, best known for his tracks O Sanam, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Hairat and Safarnama among others, on Thursday, posted a cryptic message about chemotherapy on his Twitter that has left us shocked.

"Dear Chemo therapy you should not be an option..ever...," a tweet from an unverified account of Lucky Ali, read. Chemotherapy is a widely used treatment for many different disorders including, but not limited to cancers.




Ali last sang for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha. Titled Safarnama, the track is a soothing travel song and explores the beautiful locales of Paris. Music maestro AR Rahman composed the music of the song, while Irshad Kamil penned its lyrics.

Though it's not yet confirmed whether the singer was hinting at his health or writing down some random thought, we hope he is doing well. Earlier, Sonali Bendre had announced via social media that she's been undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York.

