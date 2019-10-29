Singer Ned LeDoux’s Two-year-old Daughter Dies Due to ‘Tragic Choking Accident’

Country Singer Ned LeDoux’s two-year-old daughter Haven passed away on October 20 due to a tragic choking accident at their residence. Ned and his wife Morgan informed their fans and friends about the mishappening.

LeDoux shared the hearth breaking news on his Facebook account. He wrote, “It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

According to a report in People, LeDoux and his family called up paramedics for help. A team of paramedics reached their residence in no time but they failed to resuscitate her.

The statement issued reads, “Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful,” People quoted a Taste of Country report.

LeDoux lives in Northeast Kansas with his wife and older son Bronson.

The 42-year-old singer debuted as a solo artistic 2017. He had performed at the Ryman auditorium.

In his initial days, LeDoux used to play drums in his dad’s band.

