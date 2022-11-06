Singer Palak Muchhal, who shot to fame for her melodious voice in songs of Aashiqui 2, has tied the knot with composer Mithoon Sharma. Their wedding was held in Mumbai on Sunday, November 6. The musical couple then held a reception in the evening, which was attended by members of the music fraternity.

The newlywed couple shared the wedding photos on Instagram with identical captions, which read, “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… ♥️.” In the photos, Palak can be seen in a red lehenga while Mithoon is wearing a beige sherwani. He used a red stole to match his bride’s attire.

Palak and Mithoon wore similar colours for their reception as well in Mumbai. Mithoon wore a beige sherwani while Palak was in a red lehenga, with her curly hair covered with a dupatta.

The likes of Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Kailash Kher were spotted at the reception. Actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla also attended the do.

The wedding festivities began on November 4. As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, “The two musicians have known each other for a while. But, it is an arranged marriage.”

Palak shot to fame in Bollywood with her songs ‘Meri Aashiqui’ and ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Mithoon composed the title track, which went on to become a big hit. Palak has also sung hit songs for films like Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Khamoshiyan, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shershaah, etc.

Mithoon too found success with the film Aashiqui 2. He began his career with two recreations – ‘Woh Lamhe’ in Zeher and ‘Aadat’ in Kalyug, which were hits as well. His first original song as a composer was ‘Bas Ek Pal’ with singer KK, followed by ‘Tere Bin’ (by singer Atif Aslam) in 2006. Both songs were included in the film Bas Ek Pal. He has also composed for Jism 2, Yaariyan, Half Girlfriend and Kabir Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here