Singer Papon, After Kissing Controversy, Makes a Comeback With New Song
Singer Papon is trying to make a comeback and mend his reputation after the kissing controversy.
File photo of singer Papon. (Yogen Shah)
Moh Moh Ke Dhage singer Papon landed himself in controversy when he forcefully kissed a minor girl on camera during Holi celebrations o Voice India Kids, the show that he was judging. After much backlash from activist and social media alike, he had to step down as the judge of the show.
Now after six months, the singer has released his song Yeh Tishnagi from the movie III Smoking Barrels. Sung and composed by Papon the song is a rock song for the contemporary Bollywood genre.
The first song of III Smoking Barrels was realesed in both Assamese and Hindi. While the Hindi lyrics are written by Vaibhav Modi, the Assamese version titled Uttorbihin is penned down by Rajdweep.
Listen to the song here!
Following the kissing controversy, Papon has maintained a low profile with limited media interactions. The incident caused outrage to the extent that fans boycotted his songs and the singer was barred from performing in many Bihu festivals. And now with his new song, he's trying to make a comeback and mend his reputation.
Sanjib Dey's film III Smoking Barrels is a multilingual project. It is an anthology of three stories and each explores a different stage in life which include - a child involved in armed conflicts, a boy caught up in drug peddling and a man entangled in elephant poaching.
Starring Subrat Dutta, Indraneil Sengupta, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Mandakini Goswami, Shiny Gogoi, and Siddharth Boro III Smoking Barrels will hit the screens on September 21.
