Singer Papon has called off his Delhi concert this weekend because his home state "Assam is burning, crying and under curfew". The singer, whose real name is Angaraag Mahanta, is known for hits such as Jiyein kyun and Moh moh ke dhaage. He was scheduled to perform at a bar in Delhi on Friday.

"Dear Delhi, I am very sorry but I have decided not to do the concert tomorrow at 'imperfectoshor' as planned! My home state Assam is burning, crying and under curfew! I won't be able to entertain you the way I should in my present state of mind," Papon tweeted on Thursday.

"I know this is unfair on you as you had bought tickets and planned long ahead. I am sure the organizers will take care of that in someway and as promised I'll see you all on another day in future! I hope you will understand," he added.

The entire Northeast, especially Assam, has been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening. Mobile Internet services in Assam have been suspended for another 48 hours.

Papon said it is painful to see Assam burning.

"Humanity is suffering! Assam has been burdened with illegal immigration for decades! We don't deserve this! The diverse, complex mix of the Assamese culture and people and their existence needs to be understood! We need to be heard properly," he posted on Twitter.

