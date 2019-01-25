LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Singer Pink to be Honoured with a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Image courtesy: Pínk/Twitter
Singer Pink will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 5.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Thursday, reported Variety.
The singer is recognised in the recording category and will receive the 2,656th star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

"We are thrilled to honour one of the world's most popular entertainers, Pink! She is a unique performer who leaves you in a state of joy and surprise at the same time.

"She mesmerises the audience with her voice and her action-packed performances! Fans worldwide will join us in droves in Hollywood to see her honoured on her special Walk of Fame day," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame said.

Ellen DeGeneres will help honour Pink at the ceremony and will be joined by actor Kerri Kenney-Silver.
Rana Ghadban, the President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, will emcee the event.

