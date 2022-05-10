Singer Priyanka Barve Shares Making of Hit Song Sawal Jawab From Chandramukhi

Prasad Oak’s Chandramukhi has impressed one and all and received a thumbs up from both — critics and the audience. The musical love story, set in the ’80s, has also been lauded for its music by Ajay-Atul. Singers have also put tremendous effort, taking the song a notch up. Priyanka Barve, who provided vocals for the song Sawal Jawab, has shared an Instagram reel showing how she channelised all her energy to make the song a hit.

The reel starts with a person playing the harmonium. It then proceeds to Priyanka practising the song Sawal Jawab. Atul Gogavale of musical duo Ajay-Atul is seen giving cues to Priyanka on how to modulate their voice at specific points.

The best part of the reel is that Priyanka is at ease with difficult voice modulations in the song. Atul also gave cues to other singers as part of the chorus for the song Sawal Jawab. Atul perfectly cued every singer with various gestures, leaving no stone unturned to make this song a huge success.

Alongside the reel, Priyanka wrote that she still remembers the day vividly. Priyanka wrote that it remains one of her memorable experiences as Yuvaan (Priyanka’s son) accompanied her, adding that she was glad the song was getting an amazing response.

Priyanka tagged Guru Thakur, the lyricist of Sawal Jawab, Ajay-Atul and Vijay Dayal — the sound engineer. Priyanka also wrote that the entire process behind the making of this song is available on Youtube.

Priyanka’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section praising her talent. Music composer Swaroop Khan applauded her efforts and wrote “Just Wow” attaching a clap and fire emoticon. Singer Pratibha Singh Baghel and Prasad Oak’s wife Manjiri Oak applauded her efforts. Actor Durga Jasraj also appreciated Priyanka.

Ajay Atul’s music has been appreciated for the perfect blend of vocals and sounds.

Sawal Jawab’s official video has garnered more than 52 lakh views since its release.

