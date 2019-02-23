LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Singer R Kelly Placed Under Police Custody in Chicago After Fresh Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Lawyer Michael Avenatti has come forward with a previously unseen 40-minute videotape of R Kelly engaging in sex with an underage girl.

Updated:February 23, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
In January, the release of a docuseries called Surviving R. Kelly brought back the spotlight on R. Kelly and the plethora of alleged sexual assault cases against the previously acquitted singer-songwriter. New allegations have now resurfaced against him as previously unseen footage was unearthed recently, which shows the artist having sex with an underage girl.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti came forward, last week, with the 40-minute videotape. The tape is believed to be shot back in 1999. An arrest warrant was issued and the 52-year-old turned himself in to police in Chicago on Friday.

Kelly has repeatedly faced, and denied, accusations about sexual and physical abuse for decades. In 2002, the singer was charged with 21 counts of child pornography based on the videotape. It was also reported that in 1994 he married 15-year-old singer and musical protégé Aaliyah at a secret ceremony and that the latter had faked her age on the wedding certificate. The marriage was later annulled.

In the 2002 child abuse and pornography case, first, it took six years for the case to go to trial. The singer was later acquitted of all charges filed against him. In 2017, Buzzfeed News came out with an exclusive report carefully outlining R Kelly's history with sexual abuse and child pornography.

The singer has continued to make music throughout the time these barrage of allegations were levied against him. In 2018, there was a massive online protest against his music, both recordings and performances, with people using the social media hashtag #MuteRKelly to boycott his music.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx had urged women to come forward after the documentary series Surviving R. Kelly aired. Now that R Kelly is under arrest once again, it remains to be seen how the singer fares in the wake of these new allegations.

