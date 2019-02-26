LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Singer R Kelly Posts Bail Amount in Sexual Abuse Case, Pleads Not Guilty

During initial bail hearing, R Kelly was asked to surrender his passport and not come in contact with anyone under the age of 18.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Singer R Kelly Posts Bail Amount in Sexual Abuse Case, Pleads Not Guilty
During initial bail hearing, R Kelly was asked to surrender his passport and not come in contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Singer R Kelly was placed under police custody in Chicago during the last week, based on videotape evidence. He was incarcerated over 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four women, three of whom were minors at the time. His bail was set at a whopping $1 Million, but he had to come up with only 10 percent of the total amount to get out of prison. R Kelly has now posted the bail amount and will soon be released from custody.

During initial bail hearing, in regard to this recent case of child sexual abuse, Kelly’s attorney has plead “not guilty” on his behalf.

This is not the first time that Kelly has been charged with sexually abusing underage children. In a case that traces back to 2002, when R Kelly was charged with multiple counts of child pornography, he had plead not guilty in the case, during the hearing in 2008.
Back in 2008, due to lack of evidence, he was found not guilty and was subsequently acquitted of all charges by the judge. However, recently a previously unseen footage of 40 min duration emerged and Kelly was charged with sexual abuse.

This new case has emerged in the light of Lifetime docuseries Surviving R Kelly, which chronicles years of sexual abuse charges filed against him and how he continued to make music during the years he was still under suspicion of sexually abusing underage girls. Now, Kelly has been asked to surrender his passport and not come in contact with anyone under the age of 18. He will next appear in court on March 22. It remains to be seen how he fares once the court hearing proceeds.

