Singer Shakira On Being Quiet About Separation with Gerard Pique: 'Tried to Process It All, It’s Hard'

Pop sensation Shakira and Gerard Pique had announced their separation in June this year. The couple, who began dating in 2011, had made headlines earlier after reports surfaced that Shakira caught the professional athlete having an affair. They refrained from addressing the claims at the time. Before calling it quits, the Dancing With Myself judge and Piqué welcomed sons Milan, now 9, and Sasha, now 7. Though they were together for over a decade, the pair never tied the knot. Now, Shakira has come forward to speak about her split with Pique and how it affected her relationship with her kids and family.

In an interview with Elle, Girl Like Me singer revealed that she has stayed mum about the whole thing because she was still coming in terms with it. She shared, “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.”

Divulging her thoughts on the constant media scrutiny and how it affected her kids, Shakira stated, “What’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media. And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life. But then I think about all those women around the world who are going through hardship, who are going through a situation as bad as mine or as difficult as mine or worse.”

Shakira and Gerard met on the set of her music video for the FIFA anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” The two announced that they were together in 2011 in a Facebook post. On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced that they were separating in a joint statement. They wrote, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The Barcelona-based soccer player has been with Clara for the past few months. As per the reports of The Sun, Clara Chia Marti is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here