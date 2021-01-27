News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Singer Shilpa Rao Ties the Knot with Ritesh Krishnan, See Pic
1-MIN READ

Singer Shilpa Rao Ties the Knot with Ritesh Krishnan, See Pic

Shilpa Rao with hubby Ritesh

Shilpa Rao with hubby Ritesh

Shilpa Rao poses with her hubby in a selfie shared on social media.

Ghungroo singer Shilpa Rao has tied the knot with visual artist Ritesh Krishnan. The couple shared the news with fans as they posted a selfie on social media and introduced themselves as Mr and Mrs.

Shilpa is seen wearing a red saree with golden border in the snap. She also has vermilion on her forehead. Ritesh poses with his wife in a sherwani. Shilpa shared the picture with her husband writing, "Our first selfie as Mr & Mrs (sic)."

Ritesh also posted the same pic on his social media handle.

Shilpa is known to have sung hit Bollywood numbers like Khuda Jaane, Kamli, Anjaana Anjaani, Nain Parindey among many others.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...