Singer Shilpa Rao Ties the Knot with Ritesh Krishnan, See Pic

Ghungroo singer Shilpa Rao has tied the knot with visual artist Ritesh Krishnan. The couple shared the news with fans as they posted a selfie on social media and introduced themselves as Mr and Mrs.

Shilpa is seen wearing a red saree with golden border in the snap. She also has vermilion on her forehead. Ritesh poses with his wife in a sherwani. Shilpa shared the picture with her husband writing, "Our first selfie as Mr & Mrs (sic)."

Ritesh also posted the same pic on his social media handle.

Shilpa is known to have sung hit Bollywood numbers like Khuda Jaane, Kamli, Anjaana Anjaani, Nain Parindey among many others.