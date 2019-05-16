Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Singer Shreya Ghoshal Barred from Carrying Musical Instrument on Flight

After Shreya's post, the airline apologised to the "Agar tum mil jao" hitmaker via their official Twitter handle.

IANS

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singer Shreya Ghoshal Barred from Carrying Musical Instrument on Flight
Singer Shreya Ghosal.
Loading...
Singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed her disappointment about not being allowed to carry a musical instrument on a flight.

Shreya on Wednesday tweeted: "I guess Singapore Airlines does not want musicians or anybody who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt."




After her post, the airline apologised to the "Agar tum mil jao" hitmaker via their official Twitter handle.

"Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you."




Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram