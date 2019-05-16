English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Shreya Ghoshal Barred from Carrying Musical Instrument on Flight
After Shreya's post, the airline apologised to the "Agar tum mil jao" hitmaker via their official Twitter handle.
Singer Shreya Ghosal.
Loading...
Singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed her disappointment about not being allowed to carry a musical instrument on a flight.
Shreya on Wednesday tweeted: "I guess Singapore Airlines does not want musicians or anybody who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt."
After her post, the airline apologised to the "Agar tum mil jao" hitmaker via their official Twitter handle.
"Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Shreya on Wednesday tweeted: "I guess Singapore Airlines does not want musicians or anybody who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt."
I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 15, 2019
After her post, the airline apologised to the "Agar tum mil jao" hitmaker via their official Twitter handle.
"Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you."
Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.— Singapore Airlines (@SingaporeAir) May 15, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Fan Scorecards Redesigned in Anticipation of 500-run Totals
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results