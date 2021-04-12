Singer Shreya Ghoshal Shares Glimpses of Her Virtual Baby Shower

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media last month to share the news of her pregnancy with fans. Recently, she shared some glimpses of her online baby shower party thrown by her close friends. She shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen sitting in front of a platter of food and holding a placard that has “mommy to be" written on it.

The Dola Re singer wrote, “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance♥️ Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’ ♥️ Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games.. How lucky am I! ♥️ Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls."

Ghoshal can also be seen wearing a sash that has “mom to be" written on it. She further shared a couple of screenshots of her video call with her friends who were involved in arranging the feast for her.

The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low key affair in 2015.

