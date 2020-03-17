Singer Shweta Pandit Stuck in Italy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Calls It 'Bittersweet' Experience

As coronavirus swept across various European nations, and Italy in particular, the entire country has gone on a mandatory lockdown. 60 million Italian residents have been asked to maintain self-quarantine and go out only when necessary.

Singer Shweta Pandit, who is married to Italian film producer Ivano Fucci and has been living in Florence for the past six months, has opened up about how she is coping with self-isolation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the singer said, "Despite initial panic, there's a sense of togetherness among everyone. People seem to have accepted the lockdown. The squares are empty, and the usual morning crowds are nowhere to be seen. I saw how quickly the authorities took the decisions — they value human life more than the billions they will lose due to this lockdown. More than a struggle, I see the country triumph over this pandemic."

She also explained that anyone who violates the lockdown faces legal repercussions.

"You can move about for three reasons — for work, though many are working from home, health purposes and basics provisions. A self-declaration form needs to be carried even if we're commuting a short distance. If stopped, we're cross - checked for its authenticity, or else we’re fined. If you’re sick and moving around in your car, it becomes an act of homicide.”

The singer called the lockdown "a bittersweet" experience, saying that it has brought families together.

