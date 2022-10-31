Singer Sona Mohapatra Takes on Salman Khan Fan For Calling Her Eunuch

Singer Sona Mohapatra is always a foot forward when it comes to sharing opinions against sexism, patriarchy, and inequality in our society. This talented singer has also slammed actor Salman Khan for his distasteful remarks against women. She has lambasted the actor for supporting sexual assaulter and #Metoo offender Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16.

These comments courted criticism from Salman’s fans who called her hijrah (eunuch). Sona also decided to give it back to this fan and replied that, “Haan Bhai, hamne aur sari auraton ne shakal, surat aur akal sab kuch aap sab लीचड़ों ko ‘khada’ karne ke liye hee पाला पोसा है.. NOT. Getting d*@ks hard might be the job of the women supporting & vouching for #SajidKhan & riding horses in #Salman Bhais farmhouse, not mine.”

Haan Bhai,hamne aur sari auraton ne shakal, surat aur akal sab kuch aap sab लीचड़ों ko ‘khada’ karne ke liye hee पाला पोसा है.. NOT. Getting dicks hard, might be the job of the women supporting & vouching for #SajidKhan & riding horses in #Salman Bhais farmhouse, not mine. 🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/WmFZ0KEvbo — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 13, 2022

This comment received mixed reviews from social media users. A user wrote that it was of no use to get into an argument with Salman’s fans. They should be ignored like Salman.

Salman fans are worst. Like their icon. Ignore them. — pRashAnt (@boywithanilname) October 13, 2022

However, another didn’t agree with the kind of language Sona used about the women supporting Salman and Sajid. According to this user, by using derogatory words for those ladies, she is contradicting her entire argument. The user ended the comment by writing that Sona is more focused on pursuing a personal vendetta against Salman rather than fighting for women’s rights.

By passing comments on other women’s character are you not contradicting your entire argument? It is their wish what they want to do and whom they want to support as it is yours to express your opinion. Looks more like a personal vendetta than fight for women’s rights!! — JustMortal (@JustMortal21) October 13, 2022

Besides these opinions, Sona also remained in limelight for creating the T20 World Cup anthem Balla Challa. Composer Ram Sampath has curated the music of this number, while Vishwadeep Zeest penned the lyrics. Amey Wadibhasme had done the mixing of this number. With peppy beats, Balla Challa exudes the kind of fun and enjoyable vibe that this song is all about. Viewers loved this number for its thumping beats and catchy lyrics.

https://youtube.com/shorts/78DbCTMgOg8?feature=share

In addition to this number, she also attained the spotlight for her project Shut Up Sona. This film encapsulates her journey in the music industry and the death threats she received for encountering misogyny.

Read all the Latest Movies News here