Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Continues to be on Ventilator, ECMO Support: Hospital

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been suffering from Covid-19 and related complications, continues to remain on ventilator, as per MGM Healthcare Chennai. The hospital has issued a statement giving an update about the actor's health and vital statistics.

The statement reads, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19, continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition currently is stable."

It further reads, "Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress."

The singer's son SP Charan took to Facebook to give SP Balasubrahmanyam's health update to his worried fans. He said in the video, "The hospital has mentioned the word stable today. He was critical until yesterday. He was listed by the doctors and the medical team as critical. Today's Press Release says he is stable."

On Thursday, August 20, actor Rajinikanth and a host of other celebrities appealed to people to join a mass prayer for a speedy recovery of the veteran singer.

"Let us pray together for SPB's recovery from 6 to 6.05 pm," Rajinikanth said. He hailed the singer as "Padum Nila," which means a ''singing moon,'' a pointer to S P Balasubrahmanyam's captivating voice and urged his fans and people to join the prayer. Veteran Tamil film director Bharathirajaa also appealed to people to observe a one-minute silent prayer at 6 pm today and then play a song sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam. "My friend 'Padum Nila' should recover and that is the idea behind the mass prayer," Bharathirajaa said.

Bharathirajaa had said music directors Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and others, lyricist Vairamuthu, directors, musicians, members of Film Employees Federation of South India, producers, theatre owners, distributors besides billions of SPB fans across the globe would sing S P Balasubrahmanyam's songs at their respective places and pray for his recovery.

The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus and he suffered a setback on August 13, prompting doctors to put him on life support.