Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Reveals on Facebook He Has Tested Positive for 'Mild' Case of COVID-19

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has majorly lent his voice to movies in the south, has confirmed that he has tested positive for a "mild" case of COVID-19. He is admitted in the hospital.

The 74-year-old posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever. He was tested for the novel coronavirus and found positive. He chose to stay in the hospital for a quick recovery and also to keep his family safe.

"Last two to three days I've been having some discomfort - chest congestion, phlegm, cold and fever on and off. I didn't have any other problem, but I didn't take it easy, went to the hospital and got checked. They said it is a very mild positive of coronavirus and you can stay home and self-quarantine while taking medications."

The singer said that even though the hospital suggested that he can be treated at home, he instead decided to get treated in a hospital so that his family members remain safe.

"I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls..."

SPB is one of the most popular playback singers having lent his voice to songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. He is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee.

Over the last weekend, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had tested positive. The health bulletin released earlier today said the governor continues to be asymptomatic and active.

On Monday, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram tested positive. The MP tweeted that he is under home quarantine as he has mild symptoms.