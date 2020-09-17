Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Stable, Might Be Taken Off Ventilator Soon, Says Son

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a Chennai hospital after contracting Covid-19, might be taken off the ventilator very soon. His son, film producer SP Charan, said on Wednesday that his father continues to be stable but is still on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilator support.

Charan shared an update on his father's health on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He said, "Dad is stable and is continuing physio. Ekmo and ventilator continue to be on but hopefully for not long. Thanks to the team of doctors from #MGMHealthcare and all of you who have been praying for him."

The playback singer was hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus on August 5. He put out a video message the same day telling his fans that he was fine. Two weeks later, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU. Since then he has been on ventilator and ECMO support.

About 10 days ago, Charan said his father had tested negative for the virus. He called it a significant development, considering that his lungs are healing. The singer has been watching a lot of tennis on his mobile device inside the hospital, and is all primed for the forthcoming short format cricket series IPL.