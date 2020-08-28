Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Still on Ventilator and ECMO Support in ICU, Says Hospital

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on "ventilator and ECMO support in the ICU", said a health bulletin on Friday. After contracting Covid-19, he was admitted into the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on August 5. The 74-year-old playback singer was shifted into the ICU on August 14, and he has been on life support since then.

"His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," said MGM Healthcare in the statement.

A few days back, news broke that Balasubrahmanyam had tested negative for Covid-19. However, his son SP Charan refuted the report later. In a video, Charan made a general appeal towards refraining from rumour mongering, and said that SPB's health condition remained the same.

In the video, Charan said, "I usually post Appa's health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad, all updates come to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, there is a rumour going around that dad has been tested negative for Covid.

"Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the status is still the same. Clinically he is on life support, on ECMO ventilator. He is stable fortunately and we are hoping the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So please kindly refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post this evening after I have a discussion with the doctors and the medical team, and I will give you an update. Thank you so very much," he concluded.