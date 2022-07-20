Singer Sravana Bhargavi Lands in Controversy Over Okapari Kokapari Song

Tollywood playback singer Sravana Bhargavi’s latest musical video Okapari Kokapari has stirred a controversy over its picturaisation of 15th century Hindu saint Annamayya. The Okapari song, a version of Annamayya Sankirtan, it getting a massive response since Bhargavi shared it on her YouTube channel on July 16. The musical video has already received over one million views.

In the original and Bhargavi’s version of the song, both are embracing the beauty and charm of Lord Venkateswara. The video features Bhargavi in a saree and her glamorous look in a devotional song is the bone of contention.

Devotees of Lord Venkateswara are slamming Sravana Bharagavi for wrong visualization of the song though they love her renditions. They are demanding to remove the content from YouTube.

According to reports, even saint Annamayya’s successors also raised objections over the way the music video has been made.

Responding to the controversy, the singer said that there is nothing obscene in the video. “The video has no obscenity. Nor does it demean the Annamayya song,” Bhargavi said.

“Only when female singers release a video or audio album, some people raise objections and create controversy, but they turn a blind eye to the albums released by male singers,” the singer added.

Saint Annamayya was devotee of Lord Vishnu. His devotional songs are popularly known as Annamayya Sankirthan. Okapari Kokapari is one of the popular compositions of saint Annamayya dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

