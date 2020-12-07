Singer Sunitha is Engaged to Longtime Friend Ram, Pens Emotional Note to Her 'Thoughtful' Kids

Popular playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta got engaged to entrepreneur Ram in a private ceremony on Monday. The engagement took place in the presence of only family members. The 42-year-old singer confirmed the happy news via her official social media handle. Sunitha, who is also a renowned anchor, host, dubbing artist, and actress, posted some special moments from the intimate ring exchange ceremony.

In the first of the two pictures shared by Sunitha, we see the newly engaged couple posing with the family. In the next picture, we see the soon-to-wed pair smiling for the camera. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sunitha wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. Thanks to all my well-wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”

Sunitha was earlier married to media person Kiran Kumar Goparaju. The marriage ended in a divorce. Sunitha was only 19 when she got married to Kiran. They have two children – Aakash Goparaju and Shreya Goparaju. Shreya made her singing debut with the song Tick... Tick... Tick... in the 2018 Telugu film Savyasachi. She crooned the song along with Hymath.

Sunitha started her singing journey at the age of 17. She sang her first commercial song in the 1995 Telugu film Gulabi. She was honoured with a National Award from All India Radio under the light music category. She is also the recipient of nine Nandi Awards.