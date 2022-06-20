Singer Sunitha's Latest Insta Post is All About Daughter Shreya Goparaju's Birthday

Singer Sunitha has been nothing short of a blessing to Telugu music. The talented artist rose to fame with songs like Em Sandeham Ledu, Egiripothe and Neela Neela Mabbulu. Sunitha is also happy on the personal front and feels delighted to share time with her children. In her latest Instagram post, she praised her daughter Shreya Goparaju and wished for her birthday.

Sunitha advised Shreya to always stay happy. Praising Shreya, Sunitha wrote that she was beautiful inside out. The Raaj singer wrote that she was extremely proud of Shreya and wished her a happy birthday. Alongside the caption, Sunitha attached a photo of Shreya in a yellow outfit.

Sunitha’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section wishing Shreya on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunitha Upadrasta (@upadrastasunitha)



Sunitha also shared another couple of photos with her daughter. In these pictures, the singer is seen adorably hugging her daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunitha Upadrasta (@upadrastasunitha)



For those who don’t know, Shreya has also decided to embark on her journey as a singer like Sunitha. Shreya has also carved a niche among the audience with the song Tik Tik Tik from the film Savyasachi. She was also nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards 2019 for this song.

Interestingly, Sunitha was also nominated in this category for the song Chivaraku Migiledi in the film Mahanati.

Apart from this song, Shreya keeps sharing videos and Instagram reels of her singing. Have a look at this reel. Shreya is seen singing the song Arerey Manasa by Sid Sriram. Shreya praised Sid in the caption writing that he sings all the good numbers. Shreya’s fans couldn’t help praising her enchanting voice in this reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya.G (@notanartistforsure)

On the other hand, Sunitha was last seen providing vocals for the film NTR: Mahanayakudu. Apart from singing in films, Sunitha also has a YouTube channel to stay connected with her fans. She shares videos related to singing, personal life and others.

