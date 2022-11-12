Singer Sunitha's Son Aakash to Make his Acting Debut Soon

Veteran singer Sunitha has been dominating the Telugu music industry with her magical and melodious voice for a long time now. The artist recently announced that her son, Aakash, is ready to make his debut as a lead actor in Tollywood. The announcement was made on his birthday.

As per sources, her husband, entrepreneur Ram Veerapaneni will be producing the project and launching Aakash as a lead actor in an upcoming Telugu film. The announcement regarding the film is on the cards and will be made really soon. Taking to Instagram, Sunitha shared the news of her son choosing acting as his career. The singer captioned it, “Many happy returns of the day @akashg_98 nanna…I wish you all the luck and eagerly wait to see you as a good actor in coming days. Posting couple of pics which I really like from your recent shoot more success and power to you..lots of (pink love emoji).”



Replying to the same, several fans commented on the post. One user wrote, “100% hero material Looking forward to see u in big screen. Happy Birthday bro. While another user commented, “Happiest Birthday Akash garu wish you all d success in your life.”

Aakash also commented on her mother’s post. He wrote, “Thanks a lot amma”. He has over 14k followers on his Instagram page. The soon-to-be actor keeps posting his pictures and videos for his Instagram family. His page also shows his singing and dancing skills. He has completed his graduation, and has started taking acting lessons for his debut in the movie industry.

Sunitha made headlines when she announced her second marriage to Ram last year. Her recent post, introducing his son as the upcoming actor in the Telugu industry, has also intrigued the internet and fans are awaiting to see his performance on the big screens. The singer tied the knot with Ram Veerapaneni last year on January 9. Aakash is her son from her first marriage.

Read all the Latest Movies News here