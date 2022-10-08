Singer Utkarsh Shinde’s Visits Favourite Hotel From His College Days

Singer-composer Utkarsh Shinde rose to stardom with Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. Following his newfound fame on Bigg Boss Marathi, Utkarsh is all set to prove his acting prowess in the popular Marathi show Dnyaneshwar Mauli. He will be seen playing the role of Saint Chokhamela in Dnyaneshwar Mauli.

Utkarsh recently revealed that he visited Pune, where he pursued his medical studies, after completing the shoot of the soap opera. Recalling his days as a young medical student, the singer shared that back then, he used to eat at a famous restaurant named Durvankur Dining Hall.

The singer shared a video and wrote a long emotional note about the place. “From the days of medical college, I used to go to the city of Pune and I always loved to eat in the Durvankur dining hall which was full of people. The waiters whistled and signaled to Wadpi, and the manager used to manage such a crowd. It was a different style…” he wrote.

On his recent visit to the eatery, Utkarsh Shinde expressed that although everything about the Durvankur Dining Hall was the same, there was only one small difference. “Earlier, I used to eat there until my stomach was full, but now when I eat here, I get so much love, blessings, and appreciation from the crowd that not only does my stomach gets full, but at the same time, my heart is also satisfied,” said Utkarsh.

The video shows an old woman approaching the singer while he was enjoying his meal. The two also engage in a small conversation. Elaborating on her encounter with the elderly woman, Utkarsh added, “When I was eating, an aunt came lovingly and put her hand on my shoulder asking whether I was Utkarsh Shinde. As soon as I said yes, she showered me with praise.”

“She said we came to talk to you while you were eating because you belong in our family, we love you, you are so good, we used to watch Bigg Boss for you. Maa blessed me with her hands,” concluded the 36-year-old artist.

Utkarsh’s melodious vocals and down-to-earth personality have rendered him a place in the hearts of millions. Besides playing the character of Saint Chokhamela in Dnyaneshwar Mauli, Utkarsh has also acted in the music video of the famous song Aaho Maami Tumche Javai Aamhi. He essayed the role of an auto-rickshaw driver in the video.

