Singer Vijay Prakash To Live Perform Singar Siriye Song From Kantara in London

Popular Kannada singer Vijay Prakash will perform live at London for his fans. Vijay will also perform Singar Siriye song from hit Kannada movie Kantara for the first time at the stage show. Hombale Production shared a video of the practice session on their Instagram handle. “Playing on loop. A melodious rendition, we are all ears for. Thank you for the soulful music. Listen to Singara Siriye from Kantara,” read the caption.

The shared video consisted of a band of musicians accompanied by singer Vijay Prakash, and B Ajaneesh Loknath. The video has received more than 22 thousand views. In Fact many fans of Vijay congratulated him for the success of the song Singara Siriye and the film Kantara.

Vijay Prakash has given his voice for many songs in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi films. He was one of the judges for the Kannada reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Kannada. He has also performed shows with Zakir Hussain and won the Karnataka Government’s Best Playback Singer award for the year 2016. He is best known for his song Nammooralli Chaligaladalli from the film Beautiful Manasugalu.

Kannada film Kantara, produced by Hombale films has emerged as a big hit. The Rishab Shetty directorial, which was released in theatres on September 30, got a massive response at the box office. The movie has been written by Rishab. He is also playing the lead role in the film.

After its huge success in Kannada, the Hindi version of Kantara was released in theatres on October 15 and it opened to a moderate response at the box office.

