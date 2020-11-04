Singer Vijay Yesudas Meets with Road Accident in Alappuzha, Escapes Unhurt

South singer Vijay Yesudas reportedly met with a road accident while driving his car through NH-66 at Thuravoor Junction in Alappuzha. The singer's car collided with another car at Thuravoor, but luckily he escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Monday night. The singer was apparently traveling to Ernakulam from Thiruvanathapuram. He was accompanied by his friend during the accident and reports suggest that both the cars were damaged badly, but the passengers are safe, TOI reported.

Son of legendary singer KJ Yesudas, Vijay made his debut as a singer with the 2000 Malayalam film Millennium Stars. He is popular in the South Indian film industry and completed 20 years as a singer this year.

The singer recently stepped into business and has launched a salon for men in Kochi. He did a live interaction session with his fans from his salon, thanking everyone for their concern. Followers were glad to see that he is safe. "Happy to know You are Safe and Alright da... Please take care of Urself n Be Safe.. God Bless," read one comment.

Vijay has won three Kerala State Film Awards for the best singer, the most recent one was for the 2019 movie 'Joseph'. Apart from Malayalam, the singer has also proved his talent in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi movies.

In a recent interview, Vijay had said that he will stop singing in Malayalam films as there is no respect for musicians in the industry. He further added that he will concentrate on singing in Tamil and Telugu film industries. He has also tried his luck in acting in both Tamil and Malayalam movies.