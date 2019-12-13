Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Singer Vivek Verma Professional's Advice for Emerging Music Artists

Vivek tasted success being a part of Himesh Reshammiya's team and his latest Contribution as a hit is Ranu Mondal’s latest hit track ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ from ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.

News18

Updated:December 13, 2019, 10:46 PM IST
Singer Vivek Verma Professional's Advice for Emerging Music Artists
Vivek tasted success being a part of Himesh Reshammiya's team and his latest Contribution as a hit is Ranu Mondal's latest hit track 'Teri Meri Kahani' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer'.

From a small town called Newkenda to making it big in Bollywood, this story is not about a hero but about the man who lends his voice for many heroes. Before you get confused, we tell you that we are talking about singer and songwriter Vivek Verma who has made a perfect balance of Bollywood and Indie-Pop fusion in his songs.

Having worked as a composer and a music producer in movies like ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, this young music maestro is reaching new heights in his career. He tasted success being a part of Himesh Reshammiya's team and his latest Contribution as a hit is Ranu Mondal’s latest hit track ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ from ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’.

His love for music developed during school and his only inspiration was his mother who was a school teacher then.

"Music and singing made me feel nothing less than meditation. Singing was something really special which gave a sleep loving person like me sleepless nights. Every day I thought about music and it became a part of my life," on being asked made you choose singing as a career.

