Singers Sumedha Karmahe and Geet Sagar Reveal They Got Divorced 4 Years Ago

Singers Sumedha Karmahe and Geet Sagar, who met on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, had tied the knot on July 11, 2016, however, it has now been revealed that the couple had parted ways four years ago. Sumedha is known for singing some popular Bollywood songs like Nazm Nazm (Bareilly ki Barfi), Namo Namo (Kedarnath), Toota Jo Kabhi Taara (A Flying Jatt), while Geet has sung songs like Khaana Khaake (Jagga Jasoos), Kho Jaate Hain Log, Control (Chhichhore).

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sumedha and Geet got divorced in 2018, two years after their wedding, but they never openly spoke about it. Sumedha confirmed, “Yes, we are divorced. Things didn’t work out but I wouldn’t want to talk more about it." Geet also confirmed to Hindustan Times that his marriage ended years ago.

Citing a source close to the couple, the publication reported that they stayed together only for two months and then started living separately. It was Geet who filed for the divorce and all the paperwork was done by February 22, 2018. Hindustan Times also revealed that Geet is in a live-in relationship.

Explaining how the marriage failed, Geet told the national daily, “We didn’t get a chance to work on love, our relationship and ourselves. I don’t know what happened though, what went wrong. But there’s no bad blood between us." The singer added that he has not received a closure but he has moved on. “It was our relationship, our marriage, maybe if we tried harder, we could have resolved it," added Geet.

The singer told the media portal that he is at peace right now and it took him a long time to forgive but he is happy right now. The singer added that he was depressed for two years, following the marriage and divorce, but he is not blaming anyone for that.

