Singh Is Bling to Dhamaka, Films Kriti Sanon Rejected In Her Career

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has cemented a special place in the hearts of many with her acting prowess in films like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Mimi. The Bollywood stunner has further impressed movie buffs with her stint in the latest Amar Kaushik-directorial Bhediya, starring opposite Varun Dhawan. With the 32-year-old awaiting the release of two big-budget projects, Adipurush and Ganpath, the actress seems to be tasting success. But you will be amazed to know that Kriti had refused many big-budget films, or films starring A-listers in her acting career. Here is a list of five films that Kriti had declined over the years.

Singh Is Bling

Kriti was the first choice for the 2015 Prabhu Deva directorial film Singh Is Bling. The actress came on board but later quit after repeated delays in filming schedules. The B-town girl even learned some karate moves for this action-comedy, before her role was offered to British model actress Amy Jackson. Later, Kriti who wished to work with Akshay Kumar grabbed the opportunity to star with him in the movie Housefull 4 and Bachchan Pandey.

Half Girlfriend

Shraddha Kapoor has definitely wowed us with her on-fleek performance in the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel Half Girlfriend. Now, we can’t imagine anyone else featuring in this romantic drama, but you must know that the makers of Half Girlfriend had Kriti in mind as the lead actress. Since Kriti was busy with Raabta, she had to refuse the film.

Malang

Although Kriti was first roped in to play the mystic character of Sara in the Mohit Suri film Malang, the Bollywood diva had to reject the project since she was already juggling between the dates of her two films, Panipat and Housefull 4. Earlier, Mohit had revealed that Kriti was interested to be a part of the movie. But, since it would have taken her up to six months to shoot for the film, the actress had to opt out of it.

Haseena Dilruba

Director Anand L Rai had first approached the Mimi actress to play the raunchy character of Rani Kashyap for Netflix’s Haseena Dilruba. Initially, Kriti agreed to be a part of this romantic thriller, but she reportedly had second thoughts because of the bold scenes in the movie. As a result, Tapsee Pannu was selected and did full justice to the character.

Dhamaka

Apparently, Kartik Aryan’s Dhamaka was supposed to be a female-led film with Kriti Sanon as the main protagonist. But the actress rejected the role for unknown reasons, due to which Kartik was chosen as the male lead.

