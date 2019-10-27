Singham Actress Kajal Aggarwal to Get Married Soon, Wants Husband to be Possessive, Caring and Spiritual
During a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's 'Feet Up with the Stars Telugu', Kajal opened up about her plans about marriage.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram
Actress Kajal Aggarwal says she plans to get married soon.
The actress opened up about her plans to settle down during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".
When Lakshmi asked her about her wedding plans, Kajal said: "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon."
Asked about the qualities that she would want in her husband, she said: "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."
The actress also opened up about her beliefs, saying "I'm very Spiritual, I even have a small idol of Lord Shiva which travels with me wherever I go."
When the host asked her "Kill, Hook Up or Marry", she said: "Ram Charan -- Kill, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. -- Hook up and Prabhas -- Marry."
