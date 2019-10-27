Take the pledge to vote

Singham Actress Kajal Aggarwal to Get Married Soon, Wants Husband to be Possessive, Caring and Spiritual

During a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's 'Feet Up with the Stars Telugu', Kajal opened up about her plans about marriage.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
Singham Actress Kajal Aggarwal to Get Married Soon, Wants Husband to be Possessive, Caring and Spiritual
Actress Kajal Aggarwal says she plans to get married soon.

The actress opened up about her plans to settle down during a conversation with Lakshmi Manchu on VOOT's "Feet Up with the Stars Telugu".

When Lakshmi asked her about her wedding plans, Kajal said: "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon."

Asked about the qualities that she would want in her husband, she said: "Quite a lot of things, but most importantly he should be possessive, caring and spiritual."

The actress also opened up about her beliefs, saying "I'm very Spiritual, I even have a small idol of Lord Shiva which travels with me wherever I go."

When the host asked her "Kill, Hook Up or Marry", she said: "Ram Charan -- Kill, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. -- Hook up and Prabhas -- Marry."

