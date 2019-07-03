Singham Punjabi Teaser: Parmish Verma Steals the Show as Inspector Dilsher Singh

The Bollywood fans might be well-aware of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ in Rohit Shetty’s Singham. Well, the fans of Polywood have something new to rejoice as the official teaser of the Punjabi version of Singham is already out. Starring Parmish Verma in the lead role, the movie is scheduled to release on August 9. Sharing the teaser of the Punjabi version of the Ajay Devgn’s movie, T-series wrote, “Watch the teaser of Singham (Punjabi) now. Film releases 9th August.”

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn and producer Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to share the teaser of the upcoming Punjabi movie. The makers of the movie made sure to release the official teaser of the movie on the birthday of Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, who is playing police officer Dilsher Singh.

In the teaser, Verma can be seen as a strong-headed honest cop who pledges to fight against injustice. The one-minute long video the video in around a minute gives a good scoop of action and thrill that the Pollywood film is packed with.

Apart from the same background score of Hindi movie Singham, Parmish Verma also tries to recreate the famous dialogue ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ in his own style with apt Punjabi translation. The Punjabi version of Singham is directed by Navaniat Singh, who has directed films such as Mel Karade Rabba, Dharti and Taur Mittran Di in the past. The movie also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role, however, her appearance was missing in the teaser.

