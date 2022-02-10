Single On Valentine's Day? These Anti-Romantic K-Dramas Will Keep Your Mind Off The Mushy Holiday

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and we are bracing ourselves for the whole ‘love is in the air’ line to take over our social media timeline. While we don’t mind the loved-up posts with people expressing their emotions for their special someone, it could get a little difficult to get through the day if one is single.

If you are anything like us, then we got a sure-shot solution for you that would help you avoid the whole wave of Valentine’s Day — just binge on some good K-drama. No, no, we are not talking about those cheesy romantic shows that make you fall for the lead actor and start dreaming of someone like that in real life (been there, done that). We are talking about entertaining thrillers, action and horror that will keep you company through the day.

Without further ado, here’s our pick of shows you could binge on Valentine’s Day:

- Signal:

We have to start with Signal. A crime thriller by genre, the show throws even sci-fi elements into the mix. The show revolves around a lieutenant who comes across a mysterious walkie-talkie and ends up connecting with a missing detective from another timeline. Through the show, they solve gruesome crimes and avoid tragedies. The 2016 show was so popular that a Japanese version of the show. Lee Je-hoo, Cho Jin-woong, and Kim Hye-soo star the lead.

- Kingdom:

It doesn’t get as anti-romantic as Kingdom. Premiered in 2019, the two-season show revolves around the fictional kingdom inspired by the Joseon era. It kicks off with the king being diagnosed with a mysterious illness. As Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) attempts to unravel the illness, he realizes that the kingdom is in the middle of a plague. To make things worse, he also has to protect the throne from being overthrown by the neighbouring kingdoms. The series offers a perfect concision of politics, drama and zombie horror that will keep you hooked from the word go!

- Vincenzo:

Although it has an underlying possibility of romance, the show steers away from showing a ‘romance and relationship’ as such between Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo‑been. Instead, it is Song Joong-ki’s Vincenzo and Ok Taecyeon’s Jang Jun‑woo’s war that is the spotlight. The story stands out for both the lead and the anti-lead having blood on their hands and it is to see which of them emerge as eviler.

- Sky Castle:

While most of the shows suggested above have a tint of gore, Sky Castle is heavier on the drama. A satirical take on members from elite families, Sky Castle focuses on four women living in the high-class neighbourhood called Sky Castle who would go to any lengths to maintain and elevate their families’ status. The show stars Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra and Kim Seo-hyung in the lead and recorded one of the highest ratings on television.

- Life:

Starring Lee Dong-wook in the lead, Life is a medical drama that steers away from the hospital romance and focuses on the politics and corruption that pans out outside the patients’ rooms. The constant struggle is between interests and the management’s vision to keep the hospital running. The show makes you think! While there is a hint of romance in this show as well, the series largely focuses on the plot.

Which K-drama are you planning on watching this Valentine’s Day?

