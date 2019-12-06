Sister Explains Alia Bhatt's Successful Streak, Vikas Gupta to Enter Bigg Boss 13
Vikas Gupta may soon enter the Bigg Boss 13 House. This and much more in today's entertainment wrap.
Amidst fights, drama, romance and punishments in the India's popular reality show Bigg Boss, Paras Chhabra had to suddenly leave the house for his surgery. On the other hand, most popular contestant Sidharth Shukla, who has been wooing the audience with his strong game in the ongoing season is not well. He has been diagnosed with typhoid.
Pooja Bhatt, who had earlier spoken out about being an alcohol addict, said apart from Alia Bhatt, everyone in the family has inherited a 'genetic flaw' from Mahesh Bhatt, that of being blunt and honest about their struggles. She thinks the reason Alia is so successful is that she has not inherited the family flaw.
Kartik Aaryaan and Bhumi Pednekar lead the hilarious remake of the 1978 film of the same name. At 126 minutes, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an easy-breezy watch, provided you don’t take it as the final word on relationships.
Popular comedian Gaurav Gera recently poked fun at singer Neha Kakkar on a show. While Gaurav might have not intended to hurt her, the comedian ended up making comments on her face, height, singing talent and a lot more in the video. This ended up hurting Neha and her family. Later, Gera apologized to them.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta is expected to enter the ongoing 13th season of the show. His recent Instagram post is taken as a confirmation by fans, following days of speculations regarding his possible entry in the Bigg Boss house.
