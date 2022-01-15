Sister From Another Mother': Actor Indraja Can't Praise Aditi Shankar Enough

Actor Indraja Shankar, daughter of Robo Shankar, is all praises for Aditi Shankar. Indraja has posted a picture with Aditi with an emotional caption. The actor has called Aditi her sister from another mother. The post is a reflection of the bond the two share, and it’s been liked by more than 10,000 users so far.

In the picture, Indraja and Aditi are hugging each other, taken while they were shooting for an upcoming film Viruman.

“True friends are always together in spirit. Aditi akka We always have that same spirit. One of the beautiful souls I met while shooting for Viruman. She is my sister from another mother. Missing our fun and jokes in the set. My family misses u a lot akkaa," she wrote.

“When I am with u i feel very comfortable. More to go and achieve in career akka. All the best. Love you so much thenuu. From your darling..Kolavikallu Indraja sankar," Indraja said.

Indraja IG POST:

Indraja has also wished luck to Aditi for her upcoming film projects.

Indraja and Aditi met on the sets of the Tamil film, Viruman. The M. Muthaiah directorial stars Karthi in the lead role, and the film has been produced by Suriya and will hit the theatres this year.

