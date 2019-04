Sister Khushi Reveals Janhvi Kapoor Used Milk Bottle till She was 12, Sleep Talks Dialogues

The curtain’s up! Here is our first BFF pair, #JanhviKapoor and #KhushiKapoor. Catch them all real and all candid on the latest season of @JeepIndia presents #BFFsWithVogue, powered by https://t.co/WA6Dp5E5VR, premiering Saturday at 9 PM. #condenastvideoindia #CNVoriginals pic.twitter.com/Vs95TGyCBi — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) April 21, 2019

Celeb sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor—daughters of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi—will soon be seen together for the first time on television in the premiere episode of Colors Infinity’s BFFs with Vogue season 3.The channel recently tweeted a few teasers of the fun episode, in which the two sisters—twinning in white tees and short skirts—reveal lesser-known details about each other as host Neha Dhupia gets up, close and personal with them.On her wildest fantasy, Janhvi said, “Skinny-dipping, sweaty and hot and like…my dad’s gonna see this, I’m gonna stop.”When asked about Janhvi’s taste in men, Khushi said, “She’s good, because she’s like nice and single,” to which Janhvi approvingly quipped, “Ye hoti hai na behen! (that’s like my sister).”According to a report in Mumbai Mirror , the sisters also discussed how they thought differently about getting tattoos. Khushi has three—one of her family’s birthdays in roman numerals, another of her best friend’s name and a third on her bum, which says ‘Khud ki raah banao’. However, she revealed Janhvi was “too chicken to get inked” and didn’t approved of her tattoos too, much like their late mother.On the one thing she hates about Khushi, Janhvi said, “I hate that you’re dad’s favourite kid.”Khushi also went on to reveal some embarrassing secrets about Janhvi such as how she used her milk bottle up until she was 12 years old and that she sleep-talked dialogues from her films.