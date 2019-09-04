Sister Reveals Kriti Sanon Has Dated 2 People So Far and Her Longest Relationship Lasted 2.5 Years

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur recently sat down for an interview together, where they spilled some secrets about each other. The sisters talked about dealing with break-ups, relationships and more. Nupur revealed that Kriti has dated two people till now and her longest relationship lasted 2.5 years.

Kriti admitted that she is a "hopeless romantic, loves letters" but not in '70s and '80s style. Talking about qualities she would like in a person she would love to date, Kriti told Pinkvilla in an interview, "I am more organic about chemistry and don't have a checklist."

Nupur chipped in to add that she needs to approve of the person, but Kriti retorts, "I don't think it matters. I am not going to take approval from 10 people and then decide whether I have to be with this person or not."

The Luka Chuppi actress added, "I like loyalty, which doesn't exist much... It is sad to say in today's generation that loyalty isn't so much. I can't be friends with my exes, I have not had I think. Depends on how you break up, if it is mutually, maybe ya."

Talking about a recent fight where they hit each other, Nupur said, "I went into my room because I was in that zone when I wanted peace and did not want anyone around. This woman (Kriti) followed me into the room and she was standing on top of my head."

Nupur is all set to follow her sister into Bollywood. According to reports, Nupur has already enrolled herself in many courses to be Bollywood-ready. According to a report by a tabloid, Nupur is very passionate about acting and singing is just her hobby. But she wants to even master in it as it would be a bonus point for her.

