Sister Says Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is Off Ventilator, Getting Better with Each Passing Day

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is recovering from Covid-19 and has been taken off the ventilator. His sister, SP Sailaja, informed in a voice note that her brother is making progress and is under close monitoring by the doctors, reported HT.

Last Friday, the legendary singer was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare, Chennai, after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Sailaja said in a voice note shared on Tuesday, "He's getting better with each passing day and the progress is evident. Doctors are very happy. He has been taken off the ventilator but he's still being closely monitored... I know that the whole world is praying for him and he'll come out of this situation very soon."

On August 15, a health update from the hospital said that the veteran singer continues to be on life support in the ICU. He remains stable and doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said that SPB has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. "Get well soon dear Balu sir," the Tamil superstar said on his Twitter account and posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam, Battling COVID-19, Has Crossed the Critical Phase: Rajinikanth

His son SP Charan said on Sunday that his father has been breathing a little more comfortably than before.