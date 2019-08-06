Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are Certainly Doing Vacations Right, See Pics

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra are taking some much-needed time out. This weekend, the J sisters were photographed shopping cosmetics in Miami.

While Turner, 23, wore biker shorts, a button-down shirt and sneakers for the outing, Chopra, 37, wore a blue-and-white two-piece set with white heeled sandals.

The sisters-in-law have accompanied their respective husbands, Nick and Joe Jonas, to Miami for their Happiness Begins tour which kicks off Wednesday in the city’s American Airlines Arena.

The outing comes a day after Chopra was spotted relaxing poolside with Turner and her golden retriever puppy. Turner lost one of her beloved dogs in an accident. Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai pup, was tragically killed by a car in New York last month.

In honour of their late dog, Jonas and Turner got matching tattoos. Jonas shared a photo of his heartfelt ink, which features a lifelike portrait of little Waldo.

Turner also shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her own Waldo tattoo, along with the emotional message, "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby."

On a happier note, Joe Jonas and Turner tied the knot for second time at a stunning wedding in France in June, weeks after they wed in a Las Vegas chapel following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

