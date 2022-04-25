Sistla Janaki Turns 84: Some Unknown Facts About The Nightingale of South India

Playback singer Sistla Janaki, also known as Janaki Amma, celebrated her 84th birthday on April 23, 2022. Janaki Amma has breathed life into 48,000 songs in 25 languages. She is fondly also called the Nightingale of South India.

Janaki Amma was born on April 23, 1938, in Guntur, then part of the Madras presidency. She embarked on her singing career with the film Vidhiyin Vilayattu in 1957. She sang songs in all Indian languages within the first year of her debut. To date, she has sung songs in 17 languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, Konkani, Tulu and Bengali. Her art of singing also lies in languages like Urdu, Punjabi, English, French and Arabic.

Janaki Amma is particularly famous for her voice modulation. The versatility with which she can modulate her voice for a teenager, toddler, and male voice has been immensely applauded. According to many, she is the only singer to have received state awards for voice modulation. She got Tamil Nadu state film award in the best female playback category for the song Poda Poda Pokka. She also won the Nandi award for the song Govullu Thellana.

The Gaganuvu Ello singer enjoyed a good personal life as well. Janaki Amma’s late husband Ramprasad had supported her a lot.

With that constant support and hard work, Janaki Amma performed in a total of 5000 concerts. She performed last in a concert held on October 28, 2017, at Mysore.

In an old interview, she said that she was immensely satisfied with her singing career, adding that her retirement would pave the way for other younger artists. She received a standing ovation from the audience at Manasaganothri Amphitheatre. Janaki arrived at the concert with her son Murali Krishna and felt quite emotional at the response.

Janaki Amma has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. She rejected the award saying that it was too late.

