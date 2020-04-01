'Sita' Deepika Chikhalia Says Re-telecast of Ramayan is ‘Smart Move’

Actress Deepika Chikhalia has praised the Central government’s decision of re-telecasting the mythological serial Ramayan on Doordarshan.

In an interview to Times Now, Deepika said the decision to re-run Ramayan is a ‘smart move’.

Deepika further added that after watching the episodes, people would sit in their home and discuss which, in turn, will create a good bonding between the family members. Deepika had played the role of Sita and gained immense popularity. Helmed by Ramanand Sagar, the 1987 classic is still liked by the audience.

Talking about her Bollywood carrier, Deepika said she has done some works in the last couple of years and has got positive responses. The 54-year-old actress said she is still a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government has put the nation in a 21-day of lockdown period to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Following the announcement of the lockdown period, people had started demanding the Central government to re-run Ramayan and other 80’s television shows so that they could pass the 21 days easily. The growing calls forced the government to re-telecast Ramayan and other popular shows.