'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic from When Ramayan Cast ‘Created History’

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared a throwback picture with the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and reminisced the days when the cast 'created history.'

As the spread of coronavirus has given us only a few new memories to create, we are revisiting the good old days. The days have been more special for the ‘80s and ‘90s stars as they are shows are on a re-run on television. One of these shows is Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, where actress Dipika Chikhlia played Sita.


The TV actress has been sharing a number of memories these days, latest one being with the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Sharing a black and white picture of the cast and director along with the former PM, she wrote, “This is the 1st time we were felicitated... we realized we were a part of a legacy Ramayan... we created history... remember the day vividly when we got a call from Delhi to meet the PM #rajivgandhi”.

Apart from Dipika, actor Arun Govil played the character of Ram, whereas Arvind Trivedi popularized his character of Raavan.


Arun shared the same image on his Twitter account, reminiscing the good old days of getting the first felicitation for Ramayan.


The mythological show has gained the highest viewership during the lockdown days, owing to its popularity. Dipika has also shared several pictures from the era, giving us glimpses of the behind the shoot scenes.


Sharing the iconic picture of the Ramayan, with Ram and Sita offering their blessings to Hanuman, she wrote, “#Ramayan never ends... It teaches you life... and life goes on #stay home #staysafe.”

