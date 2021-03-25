'Sita' Kriti Sanon Goes the Extra Mile for 'Adipurush', Learns Telugu

Earlier this month, actress Kriti Sanon announced that she would be starring in the upcoming Telugu movie Adipurush that stars actor Prabhas in the lead role. Even though she debuted in Telugu movies, it is now being reported that to perfect her role in the upcoming movie, the 30-year-old actress is receiving assistance from a Telugu language tutor.

According to a report by GreatAndhra website, the actress has hired a tutor as she understood that she needs to hire a language expert for the movie which is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu. The report mentions that each shot is being filmed twice – once in Hindi and once in Telugu whenever there is a dialogue involved. The fantasy fictional drama is being entirely shot in a Green Mat.

Kriti, who made her acting debut in 2014 with a Telugu movie titled 1: Nenokkadine starring opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is playing the role of Sita in the film where Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. It is being speculated that Sunny might play the role of Lakshman while Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of antagonist Raavan.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Kriti had spoken about her experience of working with Baahubali star Prabhas. The actress said that when she first met him, she thought he was shy, but once they started chatting, they were unstoppable. Kriti also revealed that Prabhas loves food, and enjoys feeding his co-stars.

Meanwhile, another bollywood actress who will be playing the role of Sita in a Telugu movie is Alia Bhatt. The actress recently revealed her first look for the SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie.

It is slated to release on October 13, 2021.