Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan Film Mints Over Rs 65 Crore

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam has been winning over fans worldwide since its release. Reportedly, the film has collected over Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office. Sita Ramam is nearing the end of its phenomenal run and is unlikely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. However, trade analysts marvelled over the fact that Sita Ramam has managed to pull huge crowds to the theatres based on positive word-of-mouth.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam has done incredibly well in overseas markets as well. The romantic saga has entered the coveted million-dollar club at the US box office.

Sita Ramam has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. The film boasts of a feel-good storyline that has clicked with the audience. The film’s premise revolves around the touching love story of a lieutenant officer of the Indian Army and is set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the 1960s. In the film, an Army officer corresponds with a woman named Sita and the duo fall in love via letters.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have essayed the lead roles in Sita Ramam. Their terrific performance has endeared them to the masses. The film also features Rashmika Mandan in an impactful role.

The timeless romantic tale is one of the finest movies of Dulquer Salmaan’s career. The versatile actor has now delivered a string of hits, including Kurup and Salute. Kurup also did very well at the box office. The Sreenath Rajendran directorial did a total business of over Rs 100 crore, including the sale of satellite rights. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute received several accolades from critics. The cop drama was released directly on the OTT platform SonyLiv.

