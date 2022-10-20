Sita Ramam Lifetime Box Office Collection: A Timeline

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, emerged as a blockbuster at the Telugu box office. The film’s heart-touching story struck a chord with the audience and critics. The movie was much appreciated by the viewers and it won hearts irrespective of the non-existent hype before its release.

The film was released on August 5 with almost no expectations among the audience. The first day saw a collection of Rs 3 crore from the distributors’ share of Rs 1.4 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office. It earned Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office and the positive reviews managed to push the collections to Rs 21.7 crore in the first weekend.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Within two weeks, the movie raked in Rs 59.7 crore and by the end of its theatrical run, the movie had a total gross of Rs 91.4 crore. The lifetime collection of the film at the US box office was Rs 11.4 crore.

Along with Dulquer and Mrunal, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role. The supporting cast included Sumanth, Bhoomika Chawla, Abhinaya, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Tinnu Anand, Vennela Kishore, Pawan Chopra, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj and a few more names.

Sita Ramam was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and written by Hanu, Jay Krishna and Raj Kumar Kandamudi. The movie was produced by C. Ashwini Dutt and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The production cost was Rs 30 crore, and the box office collection ended on a profitable note.

Sita Ramam is available for streaming on Amazon prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and the film continues to gather positive reviews from OTT viewers in addition to cinema-goers. The movie is rated 8.5/10 by critics as per IMDb.

Have you watched the film yet? What did you think about Sita Ramam?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here