Home » News » Movies » Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur is an Epitome of Elegance and Grace in Simple Yet Stunning Saree
1-MIN READ

Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur is an Epitome of Elegance and Grace in Simple Yet Stunning Saree

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 21:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Mrunal Thakur poses in a yellow saree as she promotes her upcoming movie Sita Ramam (Photo: Instagram)

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, Sita Ramam will hit theatres on August 5.

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film, Sita Ramam which s helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. For the promotions of the movie, Mrunal is channelising her versatile style and her recent pictures on Instagram are proof of the same. The actress raised the glam quotient as she dressed up in ethnic attire.

In the photos, Mrunal looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the camera. The actress slipped into a dull yellow six-yard saree that she teamed up with a yellow short-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging deep V neckline and tied-up bow. Mrunal kept her hair open and wavy. She went for minimum accessories and chose silver statement earrings to complete her overall look.

