Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur Underwent 'Intensive Language Training' For Her Telugu Debut

From her journey in television to now ruling headlines for big movies, Mrunal Thakur has come a long way. She rose to fame with the popular television show KumKum Bhagya and later featured in several big-budget movies including Super 30, Toofan and Jersey among others. Mrunal is now all set to leave her mark in Telegu cinema with her much-anticipated debut with ‘Sita Ramam’.

In a recent interaction with the news agency IANS, the actress talked about the obstacles she faced while working on her Telugu debut. She also revealed that she had to undergo two months of intensive Telugu language training in order to justice to her character. For the same, Suvarna Majji, a private language tutor was roped in to impart Telegu classes to the actress. It took two hours a day for an extensive period of two months for Mrunal Thakur to gain command over her language pronunciation and grammar.

Divulging more details about her character in the film, Mrunal shared, “I have always been attracted by the interior of India. The characters who emerge from these settings are likable, captivating, complex, and most importantly, very real. I love a challenge, so the fact that people are praising how I shaped up as Sita in the movie (based on their reactions to the trailer and songs) is a tremendous compliment for me.”

“I took it upon myself to make sure that my diction in the movie was spot-on. I usually try to put myself in the shoes of my characters, so I went through diction training once more for Sita Ramam”, Mrunal further added.

Sita Ramam is a love story of a soldier set against the backdrop of war. Apart from Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Other than the leads, the movie also features Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Bhumika Chawla, and Murali Sharma. It is slated for its theatrical release on August 05, this year.

