Sita Ramam Records Highest TRP Rating On Its World Premiere At Star Maa

The love stories of Indian soldiers have become the new favourite among the audience. Be it Shershaah or Sita Ramam, both films are breaking records. Recently, Sita Ramam had its world premiere on the Star Maa channel. The Hanu Raghavapudi film was admired by people and dubbed in several Indian languages. The film collected an 8.7% TRP rating, way ahead of Chandoo Mondeti’s Karthikeya 2 and Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam.

Sita Ramam, a love story starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman, is now available on Amazon Prime. The film will also be available in Tamil and Malayalam. Its great box office performance and favourable public feedback encouraged the producers to make Sita Raman available in Hindi. The film was released on August 5.

The all-time collection of Sita Ramam is Rs 91 crore. The team could not cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Here is the territorial collection -

Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana: 32.99 crore gross

Kerala: 7 crore gross

Tamil Nadu: 8.48 crore gross

Karnataka: 4.2 crore gross

All India: 52.67 crore gross

Overseas: 15.17 crores

Worldwide: 67.84 crore gross

Along with Dulquer and Mrunal, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudeva and Tharun Bhascker also featured in the film. Sita Ramam is a historical romantic drama, recognised as a modern love story. In the movie, Dulquer plays Lieutenant Ram, who falls for his penfriend, a woman he never met. They eventually meet and develop romantic feelings for one another. But they face several challenges on their way. Will the two be able to have their happily ever after? That’s what forms the core theme of the film.

